    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years [Image 15 of 26]

    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An area of the 1600 block of the cantonment area of the installation is shown Jan. 10, 2022, at sunset as a new multi-million dollar transient troop training barracks is being built at Fort McCoy, Wis. This was an Army Corps of Engineers-managed project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 01:18
    Photo ID: 8270292
    VIRIN: 220110-A-OK556-1446
    Resolution: 4360x2964
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years [Image 26 of 26], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    barracks construction

