An area of the 1600 block of the cantonment area of the installation is shown Jan. 10, 2022, at sunset as a new multi-million dollar transient troop training barracks is being built at Fort McCoy, Wis. This was an Army Corps of Engineers-managed project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 01:18
|Photo ID:
|8270292
|VIRIN:
|220110-A-OK556-1446
|Resolution:
|4360x2964
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years [Image 26 of 26], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
