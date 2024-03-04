Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years [Image 8 of 26]

    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A worker uses an excavator to take down a building in the 1600 block of the cantonment area Dec. 11, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work was to make way for more construction in the future for two more brigade headquarters buildings that will be constructed. That construction will be managed by the Army Corps of Engineers. The work also aligns with the Fort McCoy Master Plan for construction to improve the installation’s infrastructure, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 01:18
    Photo ID: 8270285
    VIRIN: 231211-A-OK556-7679
    Resolution: 5445x3629
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years [Image 26 of 26], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years
    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works
    construction and demolition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT