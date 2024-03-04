Bombers over the Pacific

U.S. Air Force aircrew and maintenance personnel from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron and the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct a pre-flight brief at Kadena Air Base, Japan, before a Bomber Task Force mission, March 3, 2024. The 909th ARS is the premiere force for aerial refueling in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility, ensuring U.S. and allied nation aircraft are postured to maintain regional peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

