    Bombers over the Pacific [Image 7 of 10]

    Bombers over the Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force aircrew and maintenance personnel from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron and the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct a pre-flight brief at Kadena Air Base, Japan, before a Bomber Task Force mission, March 3, 2024. The 909th ARS is the premiere force for aerial refueling in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility, ensuring U.S. and allied nation aircraft are postured to maintain regional peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 23:47
    Photo ID: 8270246
    VIRIN: 240303-F-PW483-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 21.75 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bombers over the Pacific [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-52H Stratofortress
    909th ARS
    BTF
    bomber task force pacific

