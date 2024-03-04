U.S. Air Force aircrew and maintenance personnel from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron and the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct a pre-flight brief at Kadena Air Base, Japan, before a Bomber Task Force mission, March 3, 2024. The 909th ARS is the premiere force for aerial refueling in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility, ensuring U.S. and allied nation aircraft are postured to maintain regional peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 23:47
|Photo ID:
|8270246
|VIRIN:
|240303-F-PW483-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.75 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bombers over the Pacific [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
