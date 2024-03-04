Bombers over the Pacific

A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, receives aerial refueling from a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during a routine Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, March 3, 2024. BTF missions enhance global stability and readiness through versatile operations in diverse environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

