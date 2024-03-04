Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bombers over the Pacific [Image 5 of 10]

    Bombers over the Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Chris Erlewine, 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, approaches Kadena Air Base after completing a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, March 3, 2024. BTF missions are designed to showcase the Pacific Air Force’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 23:47
    Photo ID: 8270244
    VIRIN: 240303-F-PW483-1010
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.2 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bombers over the Pacific [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bombers over the Pacific
    Bombers over the Pacific
    Bombers over the Pacific
    Bombers over the Pacific
    Bombers over the Pacific
    Bombers over the Pacific
    Bombers over the Pacific
    Bombers over the Pacific
    Bombers over the Pacific
    Bombers over the Pacific

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52H Stratofortress
    909th ARS
    BTF
    bomber task force pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT