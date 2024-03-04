Bombers over the Pacific

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Morrison, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, delivers fuel to a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, during a routine Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, March 3, 2024. Aerial refueling plays a crucial role in supporting BTF missions by extending the range, endurance, and operational flexibility of bombers, enabling them to conduct sustained operations across vast distances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

Date Taken: 03.03.2024 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP