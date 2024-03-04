U.S. Coast Guard conduct a joint patrol with Marshallese partners under Operation Blue Pacific

A boarding team from the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) supports an officer from the Republic of the Marshall Islands Sea Patrol to conduct a boarding of a foreign-flagged fishing vessel in RMI waters on Feb. 22, 2024, underscoring commitment to maritime security and international cooperation regionally. Underway in support of Operation Blue Pacific, the cutter crew showcased the effectiveness of the U.S. and RMI maritime bilateral agreement, conducting a shared patrol with shipriders emphasizing collaborative efforts in maritime safety, security, and stewardship in terms of resource protection. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

