    F-35 Demo Team Local Certification Flight [Image 16 of 17]

    F-35 Demo Team Local Certification Flight

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Ergish 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Melanie “MACH” Kluesner, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, taxis off the runway after being certified on her aerial demonstration by the 388th Wing commander at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Feb. 22, 2024. Upon wing commander certification, the F-35 Demo Team pilot is required to complete the Air Combat Command Heritage Flight Training Course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Ergish)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 20:48
    Photo ID: 8270093
    VIRIN: 240222-F-CL785-1544
    Resolution: 7465x5332
    Size: 18.86 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Demo Team Local Certification Flight [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airshow
    Hill Air Force Base
    F-35A
    388th FW
    F-35 Demo Team
    F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team

