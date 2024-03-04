F-35 Demo Team Local Certification Flight

U.S. Air Force Capt. Melanie “MACH” Kluesner, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, taxis off the runway after being certified on her aerial demonstration by the 388th Wing commander at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Feb. 22, 2024. Upon wing commander certification, the F-35 Demo Team pilot is required to complete the Air Combat Command Heritage Flight Training Course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Ergish)

Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US