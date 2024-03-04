U.S. Air Force Capt. Melanie “MACH” Kluesner, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, flies an aerial demonstration certification flight at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Feb. 22, 2024. Upon the 388th Fighter Wing commander certification, the F-35 Demo Team pilot is required to complete the Air Combat Command Heritage Flight Training Course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Ergish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 20:48 Photo ID: 8270083 VIRIN: 240222-F-CL785-1280 Resolution: 4329x3092 Size: 6.99 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35 Demo Team Local Certification Flight [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.