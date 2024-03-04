F-35 Demo Team Local Certification Flight

U.S. Air Force members assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team perform an airshow ground performance at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Feb. 22, 2024. Capt. Melanie “MACH” Kluesner, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, flew an aerial demonstration certification flight for the 388th Fighter Wing commander before continuing on to complete her Air Combat Command Heritage Flight Training Course certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Ergish)

