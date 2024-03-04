Under Secretary of the Navy visits the Royal Navy Innovation Unit

The Under Secretary of the Navy Erik visits the Royal Navy Innovation Unit in London, March 4. Raven received updates from the Office of Naval Research Global and NavalX about innovation initiatives and capabilities that support maritime security and maritime statecraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Courtney Hillson/released)

