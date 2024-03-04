Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under Secretary of the Navy visits the Royal Navy Innovation Unit

    UNITED KINGDOM

    03.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    The Under Secretary of the Navy Erik visits the Royal Navy Innovation Unit in London, March 4. Raven received updates from the Office of Naval Research Global and NavalX about innovation initiatives and capabilities that support maritime security and maritime statecraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Courtney Hillson/released)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 19:05
    Royal Navy
    U.S. Embassy
    London
    Under Secretary of the Navy
    Erik Raven

