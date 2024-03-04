Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under Secretary of the Navy visits U.S. Embassy in London,

    UNITED KINGDOM

    03.04.1824

    The Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven meets with Deputy Chief of Mission Matthew Palmer at the U.S. Embassy in London, March 4. Under Secretary Raven is visiting London to discuss the AUKUS trilateral security partnership, maritime statecraft, global security, and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Courtney Hillson/released)

    Date Taken: 03.04.1824
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 19:14
    Location: GB
    U.S. Embassy
    London
    Under Secretary of the Navy
    Erik Raven

