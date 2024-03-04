Under Secretary of the Navy visits U.S. Embassy in London,

The Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven meets with Deputy Chief of Mission Matthew Palmer at the U.S. Embassy in London, March 4. Under Secretary Raven is visiting London to discuss the AUKUS trilateral security partnership, maritime statecraft, global security, and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Courtney Hillson/released)
