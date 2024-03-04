YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 1, 2024) Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, speaks with Cmdr. James Daniel Pierce III, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85), at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka March 1. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 18:38 Photo ID: 8269855 VIRIN: 240302-N-FA353-7998 Resolution: 5807x4148 Size: 9.48 MB Location: JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Greets USS McCampbell [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.