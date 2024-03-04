Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to the Barracks

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Matthew Modine, American actor, takes a photo with barracks Marines after watching the film Full Metal Jacket during a questions and answers session at Marine Barracks Washington D.C., March 01, 2024. Modine is most notably known for playing the role of “Private Joker” in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 15:42
    VIRIN: 240301-M-DT244-1016
    This work, Welcome to the Barracks [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th & I
    MBW

