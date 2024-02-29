1st Lt. Meredith Barnette, a navigator with the 180th Airlift Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, poses for a photo in front of a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 4, 2024. The 139th is spotlighting women for Women of Aviation Week (March 4-10). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 14:39 Photo ID: 8269237 VIRIN: 240304-Z-FP794-3000 Resolution: 1640x2050 Size: 456.15 KB Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spotlighting women aviators, by SSgt Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.