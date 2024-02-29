1st Lt. Meredith Barnette, a navigator with the 180th Airlift Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, poses for a photo in front of a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 4, 2024. The 139th is spotlighting women for Women of Aviation Week (March 4-10). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 14:39
|Photo ID:
|8269237
|VIRIN:
|240304-Z-FP794-3000
|Resolution:
|1640x2050
|Size:
|456.15 KB
|Location:
|ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spotlighting women aviators, by SSgt Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT