    Spotlighting women aviators

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    1st Lt. Meredith Barnette, a navigator with the 180th Airlift Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, poses for a photo in front of a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 4, 2024. The 139th is spotlighting women for Women of Aviation Week (March 4-10). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

    ANG
    Women's History Month

