    MacDill AFB kicks off Women's History Month with all women flight

    MacDill AFB kicks off Women’s History Month with all women flight

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Medical Group board a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air force Base, Florida, March 1, 2024. The air refueling mission provided an opportunity for women across the installation to experience the impact of their efforts firsthand. In celebration of Women’s History Month, Airmen wore a red bandana inspired by “Rosie the Riveter,” a symbol of female empowerment in the workforce. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill AFB kicks off Women’s History Month with all women flight [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stratotanker
    KC-135
    air refueling
    Women's History Month
    Rosie the Riveter
    female aviators

