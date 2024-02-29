Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing pose for a group photo on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 1, 2024. The air refueling mission provided an opportunity for women across the installation to experience the impact of their efforts firsthand. In celebration of Women’s History Month, Airmen wore a red bandana inspired by “Rosie the Riveter,” a symbol of female empowerment in the workforce. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 14:38 Photo ID: 8269200 VIRIN: 240301-F-IA158-1079 Resolution: 6637x3733 Size: 12.18 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill AFB kicks off Women’s History Month with all women flight [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.