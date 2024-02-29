Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Cadet to Army Leader, Carr's Path in Military Medicine Leads to a Lifelong Career at MRDC [Image 3 of 4]

    From Cadet to Army Leader, Carr's Path in Military Medicine Leads to a Lifelong Career at MRDC

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Danae Johnson 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Katie Carr meets with a retiring Military Working Dog while on her deployment with a preventive medicine unit providing microbiology support and training to U.S. Central Command in 2016. (Photo Courtesy: Lt. Col. Katie Carr)

