    Women’s History Month [Image 2 of 2]

    Women’s History Month

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope Jr., 81st Training Wing commander, poses for a group photo after signing the Women’s History Month Proclamation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 1, 2024. Women's History Month is an annual observance to highlight the contributions women have made in history and contemporary society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 13:03
    Photo ID: 8268922
    VIRIN: 240301-F-TI822-2008
    Resolution: 5008x3339
    Size: 10.69 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s History Month [Image 2 of 2], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Women’s History Month
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command

