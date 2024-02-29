U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope Jr., 81st Training Wing commander, poses for a group photo after signing the Women’s History Month Proclamation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 1, 2024. Women's History Month is an annual observance to highlight the contributions women have made in history and contemporary society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 13:03
|Photo ID:
|8268922
|VIRIN:
|240301-F-TI822-2008
|Resolution:
|5008x3339
|Size:
|10.69 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Women’s History Month [Image 2 of 2], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
