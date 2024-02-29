U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope Jr., 81st Training Wing commander, poses for a group photo after signing the Women’s History Month Proclamation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 1, 2024. Women's History Month is an annual observance to highlight the contributions women have made in history and contemporary society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

