    30th Medical Brigade Best Squad Competition [Image 11 of 11]

    30th Medical Brigade Best Squad Competition

    OBERDACHSTETTEN, BY, GERMANY

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Georgios Moumoulidis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command participate in Best Squad Competition at Local Training Area Oberdachstetten, Ansbach, Germany, (U.S. Army photo by Georgios Moumoulidis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 09:53
    Photo ID: 8268370
    VIRIN: 240227-A-WP262-1053
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.55 MB
    Location: OBERDACHSTETTEN, BY, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th Medical Brigade Best Squad Competition [Image 11 of 11], by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Land Navigation
    Best Squad Competition
    30th Medical Brigade
    Stronger Together
    Strong Europe
    USArmyEurope

