    Faces of Cutlass Express 2024

    SEYCHELLES

    03.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    VICTORIA, Seychelles (March 4, 2024) Tanzanian Navy Lt (N) Shebe Juma Kassamalu participates in exercise Cutlass Express 2024 (CE 24). Cutlass Express 2024, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa and sponsored by U.S. Africa Command, increases the readiness of U.S. forces; enhances maritime domain awareness and collaboration among participating nations; and strengthens the capability of partner nations to combat piracy and counter illicit trafficking and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. (Courtesy photo by Yvonne Levardi, U.S. AFRICOM Public Affairs)

    Exercises

    TAGS

    Tanzania
    NAVAF
    Seychelles
    Tanzanian Navy
    Maritime Partnerships
    CE 24

