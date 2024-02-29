VICTORIA, Seychelles (March 4, 2024) Tanzanian Navy Lt (N) Shebe Juma Kassamalu participates in exercise Cutlass Express 2024 (CE 24). Cutlass Express 2024, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa and sponsored by U.S. Africa Command, increases the readiness of U.S. forces; enhances maritime domain awareness and collaboration among participating nations; and strengthens the capability of partner nations to combat piracy and counter illicit trafficking and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. (Courtesy photo by Yvonne Levardi, U.S. AFRICOM Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 06:53 Photo ID: 8268118 VIRIN: 240304-N-NO901-1001 Resolution: 1587x2245 Size: 651.81 KB Location: SC Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Faces of Cutlass Express 2024, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.