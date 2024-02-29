Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps in Souda Bay, Greece, March 1, 2024 [Image 11 of 12]

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps in Souda Bay, Greece, March 1, 2024

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    240301-N-ED646-1346- SOUDA BAY, GREECE (March 1, 2024) Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, left, 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, and Quartermaster 3rd Class Sema Smith, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), pose for a photo during a scheduled visit to the ship, March 1. Carter Hall is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 06:27
    Photo ID: 8268116
    VIRIN: 240301-N-ED646-1346
    Resolution: 5078x3385
    Size: 712.79 KB
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps in Souda Bay, Greece, March 1, 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

