Construction workers begin construction on the 726th Air Mobility Squadron passenger terminal expansion at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 1, 2024. The terminal expansion will increase the capabilities of the 726th AMS by creating a dedicated facility for processing inbound passengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 05:30 Photo ID: 8268110 VIRIN: 240201-F-YT894-1051 Resolution: 5692x3787 Size: 8.45 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, lexing muscles, spreading wings: 726th AMS braces, builds for expanded mission [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.