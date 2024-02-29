Construction workers begin construction on the 726th Air Mobility Squadron passenger terminal expansion at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 1, 2024. The 726th AMS provides command and control, en-route aircraft maintenance and air transportation services for Air Mobility Command aircraft on missions through the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 05:30
|Photo ID:
|8268109
|VIRIN:
|240201-F-YT894-1012
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.39 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, lexing muscles, spreading wings: 726th AMS braces, builds for expanded mission [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
