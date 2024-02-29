Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    lexing muscles, spreading wings: 726th AMS braces, builds for expanded mission

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Construction workers begin construction on the 726th Air Mobility Squadron passenger terminal expansion at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 1, 2024. The 726th AMS provides command and control, en-route aircraft maintenance and air transportation services for Air Mobility Command aircraft on missions through the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

