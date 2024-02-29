lexing muscles, spreading wings: 726th AMS braces, builds for expanded mission

Construction workers begin construction on the 726th Air Mobility Squadron passenger terminal expansion at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 1, 2024. The $11 million, two-year terminal expansion project expands the ability of the 726th AMS to support global mobility operations moving through the European theater (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

