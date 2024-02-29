Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    lexing muscles, spreading wings: 726th AMS braces, builds for expanded mission

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Construction workers begin construction on the 726th Air Mobility Squadron passenger terminal expansion at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 1, 2024. The $11 million, two-year terminal expansion project expands the ability of the 726th AMS to support global mobility operations moving through the European theater (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 05:30
    Photo ID: 8268108
    VIRIN: 240201-F-YT894-1114
    Resolution: 5705x3796
    Size: 7.82 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, lexing muscles, spreading wings: 726th AMS braces, builds for expanded mission [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS

    AMC
    readiness
    521st AMOW
    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing
    Mission expansion

