USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps in Souda Bay, Greece, March 1, 2024

240301-N-ED646-1375- SOUDA BAY, GREECE (March 1, 2024) Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, left, 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, and Damage Controlman 1st Class Xasha Polidura, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), pose for a photo during a scheduled visit to the ship, March 1. Carter Hall is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., Aallied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

