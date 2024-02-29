240301-N-DM318-1038 SAGAMI WAN, JAPAN (FEB. 27, 2024) An MH-60R Seahawk from the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 conduct vertical replenishment exercises on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in Sagami Wan, Mar. 1, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 00:04 Photo ID: 8267743 VIRIN: 240301-N-DM318-1038 Resolution: 3975x5565 Size: 921.35 KB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vertical replenishment exercises [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.