    Vertical replenishment exercises [Image 2 of 5]

    Vertical replenishment exercises

    JAPAN

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    240301-N-DM318-1023 SAGAMI WAN, JAPAN (FEB. 27, 2024) An MH-60R Seahawk from the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 conduct vertical replenishment exercises on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in Sagami Wan, Mar. 1, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 00:04
    Photo ID: 8267742
    VIRIN: 240301-N-DM318-1023
    Resolution: 3616x5063
    Size: 773.67 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vertical replenishment exercises [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    Commander Task Force (CTF) 70
    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77
    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

