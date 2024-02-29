Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Meets Greets USS McCampbell [Image 2 of 2]

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Meets Greets USS McCampbell

    JAPAN

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 1, 2024) Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, speaks with Cmdr. James Daniel Pierce III, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85), at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka March 1. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

    This work, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Meets Greets USS McCampbell [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

