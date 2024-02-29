Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Meets Greets USS McCampbell

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 1, 2024) Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, speaks with Cmdr. James Daniel Pierce III, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85), at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka March 1. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

