16th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualification on USS USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5)

A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache assigned to 1-229th Attack Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division prepares to perform a deck landing on the USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5) during deck landing qualifications while underway in the Gulf of Thailand, Mar. 2, 2024, during Cobra Gold 2024. Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. This year is the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

