Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualification on USS USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5) [Image 1 of 5]

    16th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualification on USS USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5)

    THAILAND

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, prepares to perform a deck landing on the USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5) during deck landing qualifications while underway in the Gulf of Thailand, Mar. 2, 2024, during Cobra Gold 2024. Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. This year is the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 23:39
    Photo ID: 8267725
    VIRIN: 240302-A-SJ062-1075
    Resolution: 4733x3155
    Size: 580.18 KB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualification on USS USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5) [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    16th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualification on USS USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5)
    16th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualification on USS USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5)
    16th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualification on USS USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5)
    16th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualification on USS USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5)
    16th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualification on USS USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    I Corps
    7th Infantry Division
    16th CAB
    CG24
    Cobra Gold 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT