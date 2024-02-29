USS Annapolis Loads Mark 48 Torpedoes

240215-N-VC599-1030 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Feb. 15, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) and the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) position a Mark 48 torpedo during a weapons load at U.S. Naval Base Guam, Feb. 15. Annapolis is one of several submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15. CSS-15 is located at Polaris Point, U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG). NBG is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

