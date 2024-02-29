Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Annapolis Loads Mark 48 Torpedoes [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Annapolis Loads Mark 48 Torpedoes

    GUAM

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    240215-N-VC599-1015 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Feb. 15, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) guide a Mark 48 torpedo during a weapons load of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) at U.S. Naval Base Guam, Feb. 15. Annapolis is one of several submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15. CSS-15 is located at Polaris Point, U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG). NBG is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 21:58
    Photo ID: 8267714
    VIRIN: 240215-N-VC599-1015
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Annapolis Loads Mark 48 Torpedoes [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Annapolis Loads Mark 48 Torpedoes
    USS Annapolis Loads Mark 48 Torpedoes
    USS Annapolis Loads Mark 48 Torpedoes
    USS Annapolis Loads Mark 48 Torpedoes
    USS Annapolis Loads Mark 48 Torpedoes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    guam
    nuclear
    submarine
    subpac
    pacificsubs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT