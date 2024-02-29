U.S. Army Spc. Brooke Jader, left, and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Hannah Wright, right, encourage fellow athletes during the powerlifting event at the 2024 Army Trials, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, March 2, 2024. Nearly 80 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans are at Fort Liberty, March 1 - 8 to compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials for active duty Soldiers and veterans to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. This year, the DoD Warrior Games take place in Orlando, Florida, June 21 – 30, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jesus Morales)

