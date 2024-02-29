Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    146 CRF Airmen participate in Exercise

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard loadmasters assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing guide Tech. Sgt. Arcadio Acevedo, an Aerial Port Transportation Specialist, as he loads a truck onto a C-130J Hercules aircraft during an exercise at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, March 2, 2024. The objective of the exercise was to increase unit cohesion, which is integral for Contingency Response Airmen who are required to be subject matter experts in their own field, while also learning from their peers and assisting them in their jobs, creating an agile, capable team, which is able to excel in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 20:11
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 146 CRF Airmen participate in Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    California Air National Guard
    146th Airlift Wing
    CRF
    HollywoodGuardForever

