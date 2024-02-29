146 CRF Airmen participate in Exercise

U.S. Air National Guard loadmasters assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing guide Tech. Sgt. Arcadio Acevedo, an Aerial Port Transportation Specialist, as he loads a truck onto a C-130J Hercules aircraft during an exercise at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, March 2, 2024. The objective of the exercise was to increase unit cohesion, which is integral for Contingency Response Airmen who are required to be subject matter experts in their own field, while also learning from their peers and assisting them in their jobs, creating an agile, capable team, which is able to excel in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

