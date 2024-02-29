2024 Armed Forces Wrestling Championships

Army Spc. Jesse Thielke wrestles Lt. Dan Richardson during the freestyle portion of the 2024 Armed Forces Wrestling Championship at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. March 3, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

