U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, pose for an all female photo in front of a C-130 Hercules Aircraft in honor of Women’s History month at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, March 1, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense recognizes the contributions of women serving in the military during Women’s History Month and throughout the year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.03.2024 16:41 Photo ID: 8267455 VIRIN: 240303-Z-OR724-4005 Resolution: 5300x3526 Size: 5.04 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's History Month at the 182nd Airlift Wing [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Avery Litton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.