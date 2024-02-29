U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rebecca Mirabelli, a crew chief assigned to the 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait in front of a C-130 Hercules aircraft over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, March 3, 2024. Mirabelli has been a member of the wing for seven years and is a full time C-130 mechanic outside of the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2024 16:41
|Photo ID:
|8267454
|VIRIN:
|240303-Z-OR724-4196
|Resolution:
|5554x3695
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's History Month at the 182nd Airlift Wing [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Avery Litton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT