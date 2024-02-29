Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's History Month at the 182nd Airlift Wing [Image 2 of 4]

    Women's History Month at the 182nd Airlift Wing

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rebecca Mirabelli, a crew chief assigned to the 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait in front of a C-130 Hercules aircraft over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, March 3, 2024. Mirabelli has been a member of the wing for seven years and is a full time C-130 mechanic outside of the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 16:41
    Photo ID: 8267453
    VIRIN: 240303-Z-OR724-4193
    Resolution: 3807x5722
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month at the 182nd Airlift Wing [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Avery Litton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women's History Month at the 182nd Airlift Wing
    Women's History Month at the 182nd Airlift Wing
    Women's History Month at the 182nd Airlift Wing
    Women's History Month at the 182nd Airlift Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women in the Military
    Women's History Month
    Air Force We Need
    More Lethal and Ready Force
    Faster and Smarter Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT