Women's History Month at the 182nd Airlift Wing

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rebecca Mirabelli, a crew chief assigned to the 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait in front of a C-130 Hercules aircraft over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, March 3, 2024. Mirabelli has been a member of the wing for seven years and is a full time C-130 mechanic outside of the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton)

