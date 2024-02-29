U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 182nd Force Support Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, pose for an all female photo in honor of Women’s History month at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, March 3, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense recognizes the contributions of women serving in the military during Women’s History Month and throughout the year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton)

