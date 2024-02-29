Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    March RSD at the 182nd Airlift Wing [Image 3 of 3]

    March RSD at the 182nd Airlift Wing

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Maya Hartung, an admin with the 182nd Command Support Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a photo of her boots at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, March 1, 2024. The 182nd Airlift wing operates and maintains C-130 Hercules Aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton)

