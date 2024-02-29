Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SAPR Team at the 182nd Airlift Wing [Image 2 of 3]

    SAPR Team at the 182nd Airlift Wing

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    The 182nd Airlift Wing Sexual Assault Response and Prevention team, Illinois Air National Guard, pose for photo for Sexual Assualt Awareness and Prevention Month at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, March 3, 2024. SAAPM is recognized in April by military and civilian communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 16:30
    Photo ID: 8267438
    VIRIN: 240302-Z-OR724-3176
    Resolution: 5908x3931
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAPR Team at the 182nd Airlift Wing [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Avery Litton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SAPR Team at the 182nd Airlift Wing
    SAPR Team at the 182nd Airlift Wing
    March RSD at the 182nd Airlift Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SARC
    SAPR
    SAAPM
    Air Force We Need
    Faster and Smarter Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT