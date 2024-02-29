Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank Cable Conducts Search and Rescue Exercise [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Frank Cable Conducts Search and Rescue Exercise

    GUAM

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Andrew McPeek 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 23, 2024) - Civil service mariners assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) run routine testing on Frank Cable’s rescue boats in Apra Harbor, Jan. 23. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek)

    IMAGE INFO

