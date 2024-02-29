USS Frank Cable Conducts Search and Rescue Exercise

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 23, 2024) - Military Sealift Command civil service mariner Conor McWeeney, a search and rescue (SAR) swimmer assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), participates in a SAR exercise conducted in Apra Harbor, Jan. 23. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wendy Arauz)

