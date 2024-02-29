APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 23, 2024) – Civil service mariners assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) practice raising and lowering divers and stretchers for rescue operations during a search and rescue exercise conducted in Apra Harbor, Jan. 23. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 03.03.2024 16:29 Photo ID: 8267420 VIRIN: 240123-N-YQ428-2072 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 1.18 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Frank Cable Conducts Search and Rescue Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SN Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.