USS Frank Cable Conducts Search and Rescue Exercise

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 23, 2024) – From left, Military Sealift Command civil service mariners Vincent O'Haire, Conor McWeeney, and Eric Nanpei, search and rescue (SAR) swimmers assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) practice using a rescue basket during a SAR exercise conducted in Apra Harbor, Jan. 23. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wendy Arauz)

