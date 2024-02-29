182nd Airlift Wing Firefighters Execute Structural Drill

U.S Air Force Firefighters with the 182nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, execute a structural drill training exercise at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, March 3, 2024. This training exercise tests how quickly the squadron can execute fire suppression for a structural fire. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton)

