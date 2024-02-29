Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    182nd Airlift Wing Firefighters Execute Structural Drill

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S Air Force Firefighters with the 182nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, execute a structural drill training exercise at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, March 3, 2024. This training exercise tests how quickly the squadron can execute fire suppression for a structural fire. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton)

